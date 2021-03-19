Colors of Tobi Documentary movie

Colors of Tobi Documentary movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: There is a tiny village in Hungary, where Éva and her family live.

Her 16-year-old child recently came out as transgender and lives by his chosen name of Tobi.

After the initial shock, the whole family comes together to support him.

However, Éva is quietly suffocating from the idea of losing the girl she was raising.

Tobi is determined to become a man biologically all while he struggles growing up.

Éva is trying hard to be the mother her son needs while Tobi starts questioning the boundaries he set up for himself as a transgender man.

'Colors of Tobi' is an emotional tale of releasing and accepting.

Directed by: Alexa Bakony