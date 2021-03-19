Jose Mourinho says Spurs beaten on attitude
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho accused his players of lacking professionalism as they crashed out of the Europa League with a 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.Spurs had one foot in the quarter-finals after last week’s 2-0 first-leg win, but they crumbled in Croatia and succumbed to Mislav Orsic’s sensational hat-trick, going out 3-2 on aggregate after extra time.