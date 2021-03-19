Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, March 20, 2021

Wake Up Weather

Credit: WAPT
Duration: 00:36s 0 shares 1 views
Wake Up Weather
Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Lot of clouds for Friday into Saturdaymorning.

But by Saturday afternoon, thesun should begin to take overtemperatures on the chilly side throughSaturday.

With this cloud cover andnortherly winds, which will be blusteryat times, especially during the latemorning through the afternoon, Sundayand Monday look pretty nice next week.There are more rain chances pretty agood bit of clouds next week to Tuesdayand Thursday.

Wet,mhm.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage