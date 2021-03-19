‘Difficult’ Passover as festival just misses out in road map, says Chief Rabbi

Jewish people are facing another lonely Passover just hours before a planned easing of restrictions which would allow them to celebrate with others, the Chief Rabbi has said.Ephraim Mirvis said it would be “very painful” and “very difficult” for people to endure the traditionally large celebration for the second year in a row amid a coronavirus lockdown.Passover begins this year on the evening of March 27, and rules allowing a group of six or people from two households to meet outside are due to come in across England on March 29.