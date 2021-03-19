FC Cincinnati's West End Stadium debuts dazzling fin lighting

FC Cincinnati's West End Stadium was aglow Thursday night as the new facility debuted a choreographed light show on the new stadium's fins.

Stadium in the world.

None.Zero.

That havethis."NEW AT 11 - A WORLD'SFIRST LIGHTING SYSTEM..

DEBUTSFOR THE FIRST TIME..

AT F-CCINCINNATI'S WEST END STADIUM.DOZENS GATHERED TO WATCH ASTHE LIGHTS TURNEDON..WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER JAKERYLE IS GIVING YOU YOUR FIRSTLOOK AT WHAT F-C CINCINNATIFANS CAN EXPECT AS THEY WALKINTO THE STADIUM SOON ENOUGH.., jeff berding: "Our ambitionis to have the best soccerstadium in the US and Canada.The best.

Right?

We wantCincinnati, and the world tosee Cincinnati as the best."FCCINCINNATI PRESIDENT JEFFBERDING..

SAYS THAT EXPERIENCESTARTS..

BEFORE YOU WALK INTOTHESTADIUM.jeff berding:The rest of theworld they know soccer.They've never seen anythinglike what we're about to showyou tonight.

That speaks tothe ambition of the club."THESTADIUM'S FINS..

DEBUTING AFIRST OF ITS KIND LIGHTINGTECHNOLOGY..

IN THE WORLD..SACO V-STICK VIDEO LIGHTING..THURSDAY..

IT WAS STANDINGROOM ONLY..

AS CAMERASRECORD..

ON THEMOMENT..jake ryle: "The switch flippedas the lights fill CentralParkway as dozens watch forthe very first time."THE BLUEAND ORANGE..

FILLS THE STREET..AS THE SPECTACLE..

COMES TOLIFE.kevin rogers "Amazing howquickly everything has cometogether."KEVIN ROGERS..WATCHES WITH HIS TWO GIRLS..HE SAYS THEY'RE AWESTRUCK..ANDAMAZED..kevin rogers"100%.

So muchcooler than I could've everimagined.

I saw the renderingsearly on.

This is justamazing."sydney rogers: "I still likeit.

It's cool.

I saw the lastvideo.

It was almost the sameas this."MAYBE EVEN BETTER..BEING IN PERSON!THE LIGHTSSHOWCASING DIFFERENT DESIGNS..AND GRAPHICS..BY THE NUMBERS..THERE ARE MORE THAN 14-THOUSAND FEET OF V-STICKS..

INTHE 287 FACADE FINS..THELIGHTS WILL SHINE BRIGHT..FACING EAST..

AN OPPORTUNITYTO RESPECTNEIGHBORS..The lights aren't on the west.The west is the more quietside.

Why?

We have ourneighbors on John Street."THISIS WHAT FANS WILL SEE..

ASTHEY WALK UP THE STEPS TO THEENTRY GATE FOR THE FIRSTTIME..

A GATEWAY..

TO GAMEDAY.IN THE WEST END..JAKE RYLE,WCPO 9