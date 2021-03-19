Covid almost year on: Royal Papworth Hospital begins to reopen more non-emergency services

The UK’s leading heart and lung hospital is working to re-open more of its non-emergency services as the number of Covid-19 patients gradually reduces, allowing redeployed staff to return from the critical care unit to their usual departments.Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge has continued with emergency surgery throughout the pandemic, including heart and lung transplants, but around 140 registered nurses were redeployed to either critical care or respiratory wards to help treat coronavirus patients.

Some services had to be reduced as a result, including planned elective heart surgery, and staff are now working to increase capacity.The PA news agency was granted rare behind-the-scenes access to the hospital as the anniversary of the first national lockdown, on March 23, draws near.