Vegas tourism looks for visitor boost in new nationwide promotion

The pandemic put a pause on promoting Las Vegas as a destination but starting in April, Vegas tourism bosses will launch a nationwide advertising campaign to promote sin city to attract both leisure and business travelers once again.

TONIGHT..CROWDS OF PEOPLE AREPACKING ONTO THE STRIP..SPRING BREAK AND MARCHMADNESS ARE UPON US!THANKS FOR JOINING US..I’M..TODD QUINONES.TRICIA KEAN HAS THE NIGHTOFF.LAS VEGAS IS GETTING BACKTO BUSINESS.BUT 13 INVESTIGATES ISLEARNING..

SOON THERE WILL BE ANEVEN BIGGER PUSH TO BRING PEOPLEBACK!13 INVESTIGATES REPORTERJOE BARTELS IS LIVE NEAR THESTRIP...AND JOE... SOME POSITIVENEWS FOR THE VALLEY.YEA-- FOR MONTHS THEPANDEMIC PUT A PAUSE..ON PROMOTING ANDADVERTISING LAS VEGAS...BUT VERY SOON..

THAT’SGOING TO CHANGE!EVERYONE KNOWS..WHAT HAPPENS HERE..

ONLYHAPPENS..

HERE.THE LAS VEGAS SLOGAN..CHANGED FROM THE ICONIC..PHRASE..WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS..STAYS IN VEGAS..IN JANUARY..2020..THAT’S JUST BEFORE THEPANDEMIC..

PUT A MAJOR PAUSE..ON EVERYTHING..INCLUDING TOURISM!"We are on the road to recoverythere’s not only pent-up demandfor travel but those pent-updemand for the Las Vegasexperience and we’re starting tosee that build.

"LORI NELSON-KRAFT..WITH THE LAS VEGASCONVENTION AND VISITORSAUTHORITY..SAYS A RECENT SURVEYCONDUCTED INVOLVING THE CRUCIALCONVENTION ATTENDEES...SHOWED ANOVERWHELMING INTEREST ANDWILLINGNESS TO MEET IN PERSON..AND MORE IMPORTANTLY..

TRAVEL..."WE’RE STARTING TO SEE THAT NOTONLY WITH LEISURE VISITORS ARECOMING HERE ON THE WEEKENDS ANDCOMING OUT FOR MARCH MADNESSTHIS WEEKEND BUT NOW ALSO THEBUSINESS TRAVELER WE’VE BEENHEARING FROM THEM.

"NELSON-KRAFTACKNOWLEDGES..THE ZOOM FATGIUE IS REAL..THAT’S WHY... STARTING..IN APRIL..THE L-V-C-V-A IS LAUNCHINGA NATIONWIDEAD CAMPAIGN PROMOTING LASVEGAS..ATTRACTING..

THOSELEISURE..

AND BUSINESSTRAVELLERS ARE KEY TO THERECOVERY!"SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS HAVEBEEN STARTING TO COME OUT ANDENJOYING THE EXPERIENCE THAT ISVEGAS AND THEY’RE SHARING WITHHER FOLLOWERS WAS LIKE TO BE INVEGAS AT THIS POINT.

"THE CONVENTION BUSINESS ISSHOWING SIGNS OF LIFE TOO..WORLD OF CONCRETE ISCONFIRMED..

AND APPROVED TO GOON IN JUNE..30 MORE CONVENTION ANDTRADE SHOWS ARE ON THE BOOKSBEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR..AND THE CALENDAR..

FOR2022 LOOKS EVEN BETTER.."THE SHOWS WANT TO RETURN THEIREXHIBITORS WANNA RETURN SO DOTHEIR ATTENDEES SHOWS MAY LOOK ALITTLE SMALLER IN THE FIRST YEARAS WE BEGIN TO RECOVER BUT THECOMMITMENT TO MEET AGAIN INPERSON AND THAT ALL IMPORTANTBUSINESS TRAVELER TO LAS VEGASNOW YOU’RE GOING TO START SEEINGSIGNS OF THAT RETURN.

"AND LAS VEGAS CONTINUES TOTRANSFORM EVEN IN THE DEPTHS OFTHE PANDEMIC...NELSON-KFRAFT POINTS TOBILLIONS OF DOLLARS OFINVESTMENT..THE WEST HALL EXPANSION ATTHE CONVENTION CENTER ISCOMPLETE..RESORTS WORLD IS NEARLYFINISHED..VIRGIN HOTELS IS WRAPPINGUP THE COMPLETE OVERHALL OF THEFORMER HARD ROCK HOTEL..AND THE BORING COMPANYMAKING HUGE PROGRESS ON THEPEOPLE MOVER FOR THE CONVENTIONCENTER!NOW..

THERE’S NO GETTINGAROUND THAT THE PANDEMIC..HAS MADE SOME PERMANENTCHANGES..

FOR CONVENTIONS..THE L-V-C-V-A ADMITS..THERE WILL LIKELY BE A LASTING..VIRTUAL ELEMENT..

FORCONVENTIONS..

FOR PEOPLE..

WHOWILL NO LONGER ATTEND IN PERSON.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS