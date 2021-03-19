With 39,726 new infections, India reports highest COVID-19 cases

India reported highest coronavirus cases of 2021 on March 19.

With 39,726 new infections, total COVID caseload of country mounted to 1,15,14,331.

In the last 24 hours, 20,654 patients have been recovered taking the recovery tally to 1,10,83,679 .

Currently, there are 2,71,282 active cases in the country.

Union Health Ministry confirmed 154 new deaths in last 24 hours after which the total death toll stood at 1,59,370.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, 23,13,70,546 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till March 18.