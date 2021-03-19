Greek bakery dresses products in traditional attire to mark 200th anniversary of country's revolution

A bakery in Thessaloniki, Greece, has dressed its chocolate Easter bunnies in traditional attire to mark the 200th anniversary of the country's revolution.

A bakery in Thessaloniki, Greece, has dressed its chocolate Easter bunnies in traditional attire to mark the 200th anniversary of the country's revolution.

The bakery has designed its products to wear traditional Greek outfits to mark the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence that began in 1821.

Pastry chef Marios Papadopoulos is seen showcasing his creations that are wearing tsarouchia, traditional Greek shoes, and fustanellas, a white skirt.

He said: "The female rabbit wears the traditional costume of Queen Amalia, the first queen of modern Greece, while the male rabbit wears the costume of the pre-eminent leader of the Greek War of Independence Theodoros Kolokotronis.

"It is a very important event for us and I wanted to make some sweet souvenirs for this historic year." This footage was filmed on March 19.