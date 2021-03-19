Paris Locks Down Again After Being Hit With 3rd Wave of COVID-19 Infections

French Prime Minister Jean Castex made the announcement on March 18.

The epidemic is getting worse.

Our responsibility now is to not let it escape our control, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, via Reuters.

According to Fox News, there are currently more patients in city hospitals than there were during the second coronavirus wave in the country.

Schools will remain open, but non-essential businesses — many of which rely on springtime tourism — must close.

Outdoor exercise limits will also apply.

France resumed its use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 19, which it had previously suspended over blood clot fears.

Castex received the vaccine on live television in an effort to "restore public confidence."