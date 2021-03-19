‘Committed to strategic ties’: PM Modi meets US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday.

In the first visit by a top Biden administration official, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin arrived in India on Friday on a three-day visit, aimed at further boosting bilateral defence and security ties in the wake of China's growing military assertiveness in the region including in the Indo-Pacific.

The US official was received at the Palam airport by senior Indian military officials and diplomats from the American embassy.

