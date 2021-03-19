CDC updates school guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated school guidance Friday to allow students to distance 3 feet instead of 6 feet.

We're following breaking news this afternoon.

The cdc has changed its school guidance.

Us health officials are relaxing social distancing recommendations for schools, now saying students can sit as close as three feet away from one another in the classroom.

The new centers for disease control and prevention guidelines are the agency's turn away from a ((six(( foot social distancing recommendation that had forced schools to remove desks, stagger scheduling and take other steps to keep students apart.

We will be checking with area superintendents on what their next moves will be based on this guidance.

Tune in tonight at five.

