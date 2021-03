30 minute Positively Las Vegas special set for Saturday Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:34s 19 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

30 minute Positively Las Vegas special set for Saturday Viewers like you have been asking for more positive news and 13 Action News is happy to oblige. Tomorrow morning we're dedicating 30 minutes to what's right about our community.

IMPERIAL.VIEWERS LIKE YOU HAVE BEENASKING FOR MORE POSITIVE NEWS---AND 13 ACTION NEWS IS HAPPY TOOBLIGE.TOMORROW MORNING, WE’REDEDICATING 30 MINUTES TO WHAT’S*RIGHT* ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY.WE CALL IT POSITIVELY LASVEGAS.IT’S PART OF AN HOUR OFBONUS LOCAL PROGRAMMING.WE START AT 11 WITH TONYHSIEH: THE RISE, THE FALL, THEFUTURE. IT’S A 13 INVESTIGATESSPECIAL ON THE VEGAS VISIONAIRYAND WHAT HAPPENS NOW THAT HE’SGONE.THEN.. POSITIVELY LASVEGAS AIRS AT 11:30, RIGHT HEREON 13 ACTION NEWS.YOU CAN FIND LOCAL STORIES