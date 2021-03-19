Top 20 Anime Everyone Needs To Watch

These are required viewing!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime that everyone needs to watch once in their lives.
These are required viewing!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime that everyone needs to watch once in their lives.
These are required viewing!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the anime that everyone needs to watch once in their lives, including series such as "Vinland Saga", "One Punch Man", "Attack on Titan", "Code Geass", "Death Note", and more!
6am-2021-03-16
These are the defining moments in anime. Join Ashley as he counts down anime's most memorable scenes.