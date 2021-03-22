Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 22, 2021

Top 5 Things To Remember Before My Hero Academia Season 5

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 06:29s 0 shares 1 views
Top 5 Things To Remember Before My Hero Academia Season 5
Top 5 Things To Remember Before My Hero Academia Season 5

Class 1-A are back in action!

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the things you need to know before going into the fifth season of My Hero Academia.

Class 1-A are back in action!

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the things you need to know before going into the fifth season of My Hero Academia, including "Mirio's Quirkless", "Deku's Evolving Quirk", "The Quirk Killer Bullet", and more.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like