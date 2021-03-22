Top 5 Things To Remember Before My Hero Academia Season 5 Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 06:29s 22 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Top 5 Things To Remember Before My Hero Academia Season 5 Class 1-A are back in action! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the things you need to know before going into the fifth season of My Hero Academia.

Class 1-A are back in action! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the things you need to know before going into the fifth season of My Hero Academia, including "Mirio's Quirkless", "Deku's Evolving Quirk", "The Quirk Killer Bullet", and more.

Advertisement