In the last few years, the federal bureau of investigation has reported eighteen thousand people have fallen victim to catfishing or romance fraud.i's a misleading and often costly online con but ther's a dating app tha's making plans to protect you and your heart .... news 1's princess jhane stepherson-lowry has more.

If you use the dating app tinder, a new feature will be available soon that allows you to run background checks on your matches to screen them for past crimes and violence.

Tinder says this will help guard you against gender-based violence.ed roy has his own background screening company - he says todays youth could do 3 a background check by themselves.

Roy sot"the internet is a vast source of information, clerks of court offices for example if i's somebody in a local basis.

Those are all public records, and you know you have access as an individual to anything that is considered a public record."tinder has no realease date for this new fucntion yet but in the meantime cyber secuirty expert chris rader says you can check profiles now by looking at someones social media.rader sot"you can look at the newness of the profile and what i mean by that is do these people have a long history of a social media?

So, if i's relatively new the're trying to you know take someon's profile or create a profile that does't exist."because tinder is free like many platforms sex offenders are allowed on the dating app so it is recommended you get a professional background check.roy sot"we check criminal history, civil history, sex offender records, you know you name it and by the time w're done with a background check we probably know more about that individual than they know about themselves.at this time drug-possession charges wo't be part of the background checks - tinder suggest that all dates be made in person ... in lafayette, princess jhane stepherson-lowry, news 15.

Thanks, princess ... and out of all the dating apps that are out there right now p-c magazine says louisian's favorite dating app is, in fact, tinder.