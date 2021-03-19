Coping with hate: living as an Asian American

The Hmong Cultural Center for Butte County responds to the recent hate crimes on Asian Americans.

Their shot.

A sharp rise in attacks and hate crimes against asian americans since the start of the pandemic, and we warn you some of these images may be hard to watch.

First at four -- action news now reporter tori apodaca talks with leaders of a local hmong community to see if we seen similar cases here..

### take sot danny yu chang "somebody just pushed me and hit me, and i lose consciousness, and when i wake up i'm all bloodied up."

Danny yu chang was just walking back to work from lunch when he was physically attacked on market street in san francisco take sot danny yu chang "i cannot see on my left, left eye.

It's still so bad i cannot see anything.

On my right is okay.

I hope i don't lose my vision."

And he is not the only instance of an increase in hate crimes against asian americans since the pandemic.

76 year old shao shen shieh (shau shen shei) was just waiting at a stoplight when the attacker punched her left eye.

Her daughter translates for her.

Take sot she talking about i don't know him.

I don't know why he did it.

But she fought back, sending her attacker to the hospital.

The stop asian and pacific islander hate group has logged about 3800 crimes asians and pacific islanders in the past year.

But are asian communities here at home expereincing this same trauma?

Take sot seng yang, director of hmong cultural center for butte county "this is something that we do fear" seng (esang) yang, director of the hmong cultural center for butte county, says they have not seen any reported instances of hate crimes against asian americans, but they are on alert.

Take sot seng yang, director of hmong cultural center for butte county "shopping during the dark time, please don't do that, making sure you have someone with you and don't go out long" the hmong cultural center focuses its service for elders and the youth.

But these times have been taxing especially for older members.

Take sot seng yang "the isolation, the trauma, this is all back to them to what they already carried with them" the majority of the asian community here in butte county take sot seng yang, director of hmong cultural center for butte county "came from laos, came from vietnam, came from cambodia" so they are tired of the misunderstandin g that the hmong cultural center for butte county for butte county is a non-profit organization that has been serving the community since 2000.