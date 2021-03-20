Skip to main content
Evansville Man Shot and Left For Dead Identified by Coroner

Credit: WEVV
Looking for the person who shot and killed a man last night --in evansville.

Tonight -- we're learning more about the shooting that has left people in one neighborhood shaken.

Right now --- police don't have a suspect and are left with more questions than answers.

44news reporter marisa patwa is live in evansville with what she's learned about the victim.

Marisa?

I'm here on haynie's corner -- where just a few blocks away a man was shot and left for dead on parrett street last night -- -- with the coroner's officer just releasing the victim's identify as forty seven year old donald ray brigham of evansville "i just heard five distinct gun shots."

"i got a man down in the middle of the street..,shots fired..

He's laying on the ground right now dying...please get an ambulance here right now" several nine one one calls were made - just after six on thursday night- after brigham was shot multiple times -- and found bleeding to death on the coroner of parrett street and riverside drive "from there -- medical aid was rendered and he was transported to a local hospital."

Brigham later succumbed to his injuries -- dying just before ten "when we first moved in -- there were hookers here -- but that's a lot different than gun shots."

Melissa whitler - has lived at the heart of haynie's corner for nearly twenty six years -- and was just a few blocks away at home when she heard the commotion "i heard them say they were looking for somebody -- so i locked us up."

But as she waits for the shooter to be locked up-- she's sadly not surprised that criminal activity happens so close to her backyard "it's not the first time lately we've heard the gun shots -- so it seems lately like it's getting pretty bad."

And with this being the second fatal shooting in the city this week -- police-- just like the rest of the community here... are hoping the killings stop "nobody wants violence on the street so any help the community can provide -- we'd be grateful."

As for whitler-- she prays for peace in her neighborhood "we have so many businesses right here doing so well -- people moving in -- we hope it's fireworks -- it's kind of how we are now -- we hope it's fireworks and not shots fired."

An autopsy for brigham is scheduled for today.

Reporting live in evansville marisa patwa

