Twitter flooded with memes after WhatsApp, Instagram were briefly down

Social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a major outage on Friday night.

Services, however, resumed after some time.

Many WhatsApp users reported inability to send and receive messages, while Instagram too was down during the period.

Independent tracking portal Downdetector showed a spike in the outage reported by users of both WhatsApp and Instagram.

Users took to Twitter and posted memes.

The Facebook-owned platforms later said the 'technical issue' had been resolved.