DeKalb's Leigha Brown set to star in NCAA Women's Tournament

There's also going to be a little fort wayne flavor in the women's tournament... dekalb grad leigha brown and michigan receiving a four seed in this year's tournament fun in san antonio...brown and the wolverines will face off with florida gulf coast to begin tourney play on sunday...this will be brown's first appearance in the big dance after transferring from nebraska last summer...and she says she's excited for the opportunity and thinks this team could make a run..

You can check out my full interview with leigha at wfft dot com..tip between michigan and f-g-c-u is set for 3 p-m sunday..