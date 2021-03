Minister announces funding to help high streets reopen

High streets in England will be eligible for government funding to help them reopen as restrictions are eased, under new plans set out by the government.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the £56m fund would "spruce up" high streets and help councils welcome visitors back safely.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn