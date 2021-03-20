Japan earthquake shakes building but cat stays calm

A strong earthquake shook buildings in Japan today - but this pet cat stayed perfectly calm.

The while feline, named Goro, was perched on top of a set of office drawers when the magnitude 7 quake struck near the east coast of Honshu at 6:09 pm local time.

He stayed perfectly calm, looking out with a serene expression as the building rocked back and forth from the force of the tremors in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo.

Residents in the capital Tokyo felt the earthquake shake their buildings and a tsunami advisory was triggered for a part of the northern coast.

Tsunami warnings were subsequently cancelled.