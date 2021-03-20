News of the World Movie - Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel Bond Behind the Scenes

News of the World Movie - Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel Bond Behind the Scenes - Tom Hanks talks about the special bond he shared with Helena Zengel on the set of News of the World.

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), a widower and veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feus, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.

In the plains of Texas, he crosses with Johanna (Helena Zengel, System Crasher), a 10-year-old taken by the Kiowa tribe six years earlier and raised as one of their own.

Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.

Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs.

As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place either can call home.