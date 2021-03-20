A London bus driver honked his horn and fist-bumped protesters as he drove through a huge anti-lockdown protest on Oxford Street today (March 20).
London bus driver honks horn and fist bumps anti-lockdown protesters
Crowds of thousands marched from Hyde Park to Westminster, with some arrests by police.