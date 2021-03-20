Skip to main content
Saturday, March 20, 2021

Actor Laurence Fox attends massive London lockdown protest and criticises 'despicable' police

Actor Laurence fox attended a massive lockdown protest in central London today (March 20).

Fox, who is running as Mayor of London, criticised the police action as "despicable" for attempting to stop protests in recent weeks.

Fox said if he were mayor he would "unlock this town, unlock this country."

