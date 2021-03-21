Skip to main content
Sunday, March 21, 2021

Homestead star Ayanna Patterson commits to UConn

Credit: WFFT
We finally have an answer to the question, "where is Ayanna Patterson going to college?'

A long process indeed..ayanna patterson received her first scholarship offer before she ever played a game in high school..coaches from all across the country wanted her, but ultimately the rich get richer..patterson announcing her commitment to the university of connecticut on saturday..the homestead star choosing the huskies over offers from notre dame, indiana, ucla, louisville, and dozens of others..of course uconn the most storied program in all the land, winners of 11 national titles...patterson, a winner herself, led her spartans to a sectional championship while averaging over 21 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior..

