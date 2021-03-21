Bill Baumholser Is This Week's Hometown Hero

Welcome back-- he is a welcome back-- he is a hometown hero --- who has dawned a uniform to serve the river city --- during two major wars.... earlier this week--i had the opportunity to sit and chat with the man -- who has dedicated his life this country.

"i went in in 1944."

It's inside bill baumholser's home---you can find 9 decades worth of memories.... "this picture was taken when i was in boot camp back in 1944."

The 94-year-old navy veteran-- serving in both world war two and the korean war.... "i was out about 2.5 years and i worked with my dad building houses and they called me back during korea."

This hometown hero---getting the opportunity to be a part of the very first honor flight...... "i had a lot of fun on that flight."

Originally from the river city--- bill now resides in warrick county--- spending his days alongside his wife.... "it's been 69 years."

69 years of marriage with his best friend-- both of which raised a family of their own--- -and bill is still going strong--- "i want 20 more years.

I wanna go like bob hope and jimmy durante, they was a 100."

Sitting with bill--- he can recall even the smallest of memories throughout his life.... and there's not one thing he regrets... "i've had a good life for what i've done.

And i'd do the same thing again over."

As he plans to celebrate his 95th birthday the end of the year--- his secret to a happy life--- "i don't let nothing worry me.

What comes, comes and what happened yesterday, you'll never...i just don't worry about it."

Bill baumholser-- this week's hometown hero.