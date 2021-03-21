Skip to main content
Magnitude 6.9 quake causes vehicles to shake as it hits Tokyo car park

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:38s 0 shares 1 views
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Japan's northeast region on Saturday (March 20) at 6:09 p.m local time.

Tsunami warnings were issued for the coastal areas of Miyagi and later lifted at 7:30 pm.

The tremor was also felt in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

