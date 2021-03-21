Skip to main content
Sunday, March 21, 2021

Books tumble from shop shelves as 6.9 magnitude quake hits Japan

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Japan's northeast region on Saturday (March 20) at 6:09 p.m local time.

A video filmed in Fukushima Prefecture shows books tumbling from shelves at a local book store.

Tsunami warnings were issued for the coastal areas of Miyagi and later lifted at 7:30 pm JST.

The tremor was also felt in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

