In Montreal, Canada, more than 1,000 people participated in a rally to protest pandemic lockdown restrictions on Saturday (March 20).
Thousands gather for anti-lockdown protests in Montreal amid worldwide anger against restrictions
Anti-lockdown protests were staged in multiple cities and countries around the world this weekend.
In London, UK, police arrested 36 protesters amid clashes.