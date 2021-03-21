Thousands gather for anti-lockdown protests in Montreal amid worldwide anger against restrictions

Skip to main content
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
In Montreal, Canada, more than 1,000 people participated in a rally to protest pandemic lockdown restrictions on Saturday (March 20).

Anti-lockdown protests were staged in multiple cities and countries around the world this weekend.

In London, UK, police arrested 36 protesters amid clashes.

