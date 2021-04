Kapil Dev dances with wife Romi Bhatia, video goes viral | OneIndia News

A video of India’s first world cup winning 1983 cricket stars dancing with their respective spouses at a private party is going rounds on the internet.

The video begins with Kapil Dev, the 1983 World Cup team captain dancing with his wife Romi Bhatia.

Following him, Madan Lal, his fellow star cricketer who also played 1983 world cup with his wife Anu filled the dance floor.

