Impressive video shows moment avalanche hits village in northern India Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 01:17s 21 Mar 2021 0 shares 3 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Impressive video shows moment avalanche hits village in northern India Impressive footage shows a snowslide thundering down a mountain in northern India. The avalanche reportedly hit a village in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday (March 20).

Impressive footage shows a snowslide thundering down a mountain in northern India. The avalanche reportedly hit a village in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday (March 20). Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. A similar avalanche badly hit the area last December.