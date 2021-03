Video: Warmer temperatures, plenty of sunshine in week ahead

OLD DOME OF HIGH-PRESSUREOVERHEAD.NORMALLY, AS THIS HIGH SETTLESOVERHEAD AND BUILDS OUT TO SEA,I WOULD SAY GREAT.MILDER AIR.THERE IS A FLY IN THE OINTMENTHERE.LOW PRESSURE WILL PASS OFFSHORETO THE SOUTH.IT WILL CURB OUR WINDS FOR ALONGER -- IT WILL CURVE OURWINDS FOR A LONGER PERIOD OFTIME.TEMPERATURES WILL GO DOWN ADEGREE OR TWO EVERY DAYINSTEAD OF TURNING MILDER.STILL NOT TOUGH TO TAKE OUTTHERE AT ALL.IF ANYTHING, IT MIGHT BE WARMERACROSS THE INTERIOR THISAFTERNOON.ALONG THE COASTLINE,TEMPERATURES SHOULD START TOSETTLE AND KIND OF LEVEL OFF.30 TO 36, LIGHT WIND TONIGHT,CLEAR AND COOL.TOMORROW, AGAIN, 57 TO 64, SEABREEZE IS ALONG THE COAST,SUNSHINE, LIGHT WINDS.HERE’S YOUR FORECAST.NOT BAD, RIGHT?THIS IS GREAT IF YOU HAVEOUTDOOR PLANS.FROM A METEOROLOGICALSTANDPOINT, IT IS A LITTLEBORING, BUT IT IS ENOUGH TO KEEPUS ON OUR TOES.60 OR SO INTERIOR, 50’S AT THECOASTLINE.INCREASE OF CLOUD COVERTHURSDAY.BY THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY,MAYBE A LITTLE WATER, SHOWERS,AND WE