2021 World Down Syndrome Day

It's a day for raising awareness and advocating for inclusion for those with Down Syndrome.

The United Nations chose the date back in 2011 to signify the condition, which is caused by the triplication of the 21st chromosome.

City hall...where i was first introduced to allie bishop of utica... "i hear you have our own business...that's right it's allies selfie central.....this is allie's selfie central....that's right allie's selfie central... she takes her photo booth around to area events like the buddy walk each fall to promote awareness for down syndrome.

And on this march 21st of each year...which is world down syndrome day, allie has brought her selfie central to schools that promote awareness for down syndrome... but with the pandemic this past year...this invaluable machine has been dormant...so allie and her mom came up with a new way to help promote awareness.

(gary liberatore, at allie's kitchen in south utica) .

None this is allie's kitchen, and this is where all the magic happens..and it's that magic that is helping so many here in our area... (karen bishop, allie's mom) tc : 51:46 "she was looking to do some thing with the older population and we had talked about doing a cooking class and it was going to start last summer but then we had the pandemic and we were thinking how could we do it."

Tc : 48:05 "yeah, zoom class...."

And the cooking club was born.

Tc : 52:03 "so allie and i created the recipes, we go shopping get all the ingredients pack up all the food bags, were kind of like the hellofresh of the area..."

Tc : 52:26 "everybody gets their bags and then wednesdays we do our live zoom class."

(allie bishop, utica) tc : 48:14 "and how many have you done so far& weve done a whole bunch..."

Tc : 52:32 "i think its just been a really bright light during the pandemic because of all of us have been sort of housebound so we all look forward to seeing each other every wednesday, the kids were getting so excited and its just grown from probably i think we started out with eight chefs annow we up to 25."

Tc : 46: "so whatsyour whole process, just working with the kids mostly."

Tc : 53:14 "so many young families have gotten involved and i think its just been such a great opportunity for all ages and i think its been a nice little support system throughout the pandemic."

Tc : 45:44 "all kids are welcome."

In utica, gary liberatore, news channel 2.> we have a link to the 21-club website on our website at wktv.com....where you can sign up for the next allie and karen cooking class.

Here's a live a look at the mirabito