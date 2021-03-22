Filmmakers are looking for extras in Monday night airport scene

The moviemakers have been filming around Fort Wayne already, but on Monday they’re shooting their airport scene, and they’re calling out to the community for extras.

Producers of the upcoming film 'pulled from darkness' have been turning parts of northeast indiana into depictions of armenia, the ukraine and the netherlands.executive producer lonnie norris says they have been filming in alleys and basements, so people may be surprised by how much has been shot locally.norris: the vast majority of fort wayners will never know where we were at.

As far as they're concerned, we may be in eastern europe.

the moviemakers have been filming around fort wayne already, but on monday they're shooting their airport scene, and they're calling out to the community for extras.lanier : if people want to be a part of something powerful, this is the movie, so come on out.

Producers are looking for people age seven and older, and ask that anyone interested reach out through email.the scene will take place after hours at the fort wayne international airport so it doesn't interfere with daily traffic.

Producers george and karen johnson say they could have built their own set, but they wanted it to be as authentic as possible.g johnson: there's just a really powerful scene in the movie that takes place at an airport, and finding an airport has proven to be difficult, again because of the times that we're in.

And fort wayne has just been amazing.these times... have led to testing actors regularly for covid-19, taking temperatures on set and wearing masks when off camera.

Because of this, producers say communication is key.

K johnson: people if they are interested in casting and in being an extra, it's very important because of tsa and our regulations, that they contact us first and not just show up at the set.

for anyone who does participate in monday's movie filming, producers ask people to bring clothes and suitcases without numbers, logos or emblems. in fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

The johnson's ask that interested people send their headshot and contact info to casting-at-home-sick-media dot com.