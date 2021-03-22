No. 7 OIT Softball suffers first loss, splits Sunday with Corban

Tech would bounce back with a 14-5 win in the second game to win the series, 3-1.

7 Oregon Tech (21-1) winning streak ended at 20 games after a loss to Corban University (12-10) on Sunday.

The owls entered the day needing just two wins to be undefeated heading into its matchup with sou this coming week.

With corban receiving votes, this is a big chance for o-i-t to improve that resume and possibly move up the polls.

=== top of the 1st.

Two runners already for tech.

Kennedy jantzi smacks this one.

Kiss it goodbye.

Her 11th home run of the season, which leads the cascade conference.

Tech takes an early 3-0 lead.

=== but corban would get really hot down the stretch.

Makiah johnson in the bottom of the fifth sends out one to right and in comes madison wylie.

That gives corban a 6-5 lead.

=== bottom 6-th here, fly out to left center, but megan rybar still tags up on time and comes sliding into home for corban.

That makes it 7 to 5.

=== and it would stay that way for