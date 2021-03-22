Authorities investigating a shooting in Clay County

Man is dead after a shooting that took place Saturday night.

Investigators say a local woman's instinct to run may have saved her life.

That's after police say a man shot and killed her fiance.

Tonight... we have new information about the clay county shooting investigation we first brought you as breaking news yesterday.

According to the clay county sheriff... the man responsible for the murder is this man -- teddy gibson, jr. -- of indianapolis.

Police say "gibson" shot "ronald williams" several times "williams died."

Investigators say the shooting happened inside "williams'" pole barn saturday afternoon.

This is on north county road 8-50 east in poland.

Police say "gibson" went inside "williams" home after shooting him.

That's when "williams" fiancee saw "gibson" had a gun.

She took off on a u-t-v and called 9-1-1.

"gibson" was arrested a couple hours later and now faces multiple charges