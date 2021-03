Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19 | Taapsee Pannu wraps up 'Dobaraa' shoot

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film "Dobaaraa", directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in July.

