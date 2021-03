National Film Awards 2019: Kangana Ranaut wins best actress for film 'Manikarnika', 'Panga'

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on March 22, the announcement of 67th National Film Awards 2019 was made.

The Chairman of Feature Films Jury and Central Panel, N Chandra awarded actress Kangana Ranaut the best actress for films 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee also shared the award for Best Actor.