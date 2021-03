Kangana wins National award for best actress for 'Manikarnika'| Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Chhichore' has won the National Award in the best Hindi film category.

Kangana Ranaut has won the best actress award for her films 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" and 'Panga'.

The 67th National Film Awards award for the films released in 2019, which were supposed to be declared last year but were delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, were announced in New Delhi on Monday.

