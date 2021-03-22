Jury Selection In Derek Chauvin Trial Nearly Complete

Today begins the third week of jury selection for the Derek Chauvin Trial in the death of George Floyd, Christiane Cordero reports (2:43).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 22, 2021
Today begins the third week of jury selection for the Derek Chauvin Trial in the death of George Floyd, Christiane Cordero reports (2:43).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 22, 2021
Jury selection resumes in the Derek Chauvin trial. WCCO Mid-Morning - March 22, 2021
Jury selection will continue Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial with the judge saying he wants to pick two more jurors (5:58). WCCO..