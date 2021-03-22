Derek Chauvin Trial: 14th Juror Seated, Court Still Seeking More Jurors For Backup
One more juror was seated in the Derek Chauvin trial, but the judge says he will continue jury selection tomorrow, Esme Murphy reports (2:37).

