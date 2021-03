Promising data in U.S. AstraZeneca vaccine trials, 100% effective vs. severe or critical disease

The much-anticipated trial data for a fourth vaccine here in the u-s is out and looking promising.

Officials are wondering when AstraZeneca might be added to the covid vaccine arsenal that includes Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

This as officials try to crack down on spring breakers partying which experts say is leading to a surge in new cases.

ABC's Reena Roy has the latest.