Prince Harry Says Princess Diana's Death Left 'A Huge Hole Inside Of Me'

Prince Harry wrote a moving foreword for the new children's book 'Hospital by the Hill', which was written to help kids deal with the loss of a loved one to COVID-19.

In the message, the Duke of Sussex revealed how he struggled to accept the death of his mother Princess Diana, and how he hopes this story will make kids feel "comfort in knowing you're not alone."