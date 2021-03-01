Prince Harry Says Mother Princess Diana Influenced Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a 90-minute interview set to air on March 7.

In a new promotional clip, Harry says, "My biggest concern was history repeating itself.".

Harry was referring to the untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident after being chased by the paparazzi in 1997.

She was 36 years old, Harry's current age.

A year before her death, Diana lost the title of Her Royal Highness after filing for divorce from Prince Charles.

For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side.

, Prince Harry, via 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry First Look'/CBS.

Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago.

, Prince Harry, via 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry First Look'/CBS.

'Oprah With Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special' will air March 7 at 8 p.m.

EST on CBS