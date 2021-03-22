Thousands remain on coronavirus vaccine waiting list in Decatur

In alabama - about 2-million more people are now eligible for the covid-19 vaccine!

Today - pharmacies, health departments, and hospitals began administering the shot to people 55 and older - those with high risk medical conditions - people with intellectual and developmental disabilities - and additional critical workers.

But some facilities say it could take them weeks to begin vaccinating people from group 1-c.

Waay 31's olivia schueller is live in decatur... the president of decatur morgan hospital says it's moving forward with vaccination efforts as quickly as possible.

Decatur morgan hospital president kelly powers said it's unlikely anyone in phase 1-c will get their vaccine at the hospital today.

That's because there are still many people on the hospitals waiting list.

The hospital is aiming to get individuals in phase 1-c vaccinated by the end of this week or beginning of next week.

Powers said the hospitals are receiving a steady shipment of the pfizer vaccine each week and are ready for phase 1-c but they still have to finish vaccinating everyone who was already eligible.

We still have 5,100 people in our que and then as of today, i'm sure that everyone who is eligible, the que will continue to increase.

Despite the waitlist, powers encourages everyone to continues registering online for the vaccine.

Reporting live in decatur, olivia schueller waay 31 news.