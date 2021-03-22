AstraZenaca vaccine

New information on the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has NOT been approved in the U.S. yet.

That their covid-19 vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic cases in adults.

If approved for emergency authorization, it would become the fourth vaccine available to the public.

The company has said that they plan on delivering up to 30 million doses within the first month of distribution if approved.

Erlanger's director of infection prevention, dr. jay sizemore, says that from what he can tell the vaccine is a viable option for those hoping to get their shot.

"most recent data, a study of 30 plus thousand individuals, an efficacy against symptomatic disease in the 70s.

And again, like the other three vaccines that were already given euas, there were no serious cases, hospitalizations or deaths from those who received the vaccine compared to placebo."

The company hopes to receive fda approval