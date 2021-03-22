AstraZeneca Vaccine

We talk to local doctors about the next Covid vaccine from AstraZenaca.

Astrazeneca reported monday that their covid-19 vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic cases in adults.

If approved for emergency authorization, it would become the fourth vaccine available to the public.

However, some doctors are worried that the demand for the vaccines isn't as high as it should be.

News 12's kenan scott spoke with doctors about the new vaccine option, and their concerns with getting it out to as many americans as possible.

A fourth covid-19 vaccine may be on the horizon for americans.

According to a long-awaited study released monday by astrazeneca, their vaccine option provided strong protections for all adults.

Chattanooga-based pulmonary specialist dr. mike czarnecki says that from what he can tell, the vaccine is a viable option for those hoping to get their shot.

"essentially their data shows that it's about 79 percent effective for preventing symptomatic covid-19 disease across the board and then it's 100 percent effective for preventing hospitalizations and death."

But some medical professionals have other concerns.

With nearly 1-in-3 americans saying they won't get the covid-19 vaccine, dr. jay sizemore with erlanger says that the demand for the vaccine might hit a plateau.

"what i'm worried about as the supply continues to increase, my grave concern is just that the demand may be plateauing.

So i think that we need to continue to reach out to our individual communities, there's a pretty big anti-vaxx movement."

If granted emergency authorization by the fda, astrazeneca could deliver up to 30 million doses within the first month of distribution.

In chattanooga, kenan scott news 12 now.

