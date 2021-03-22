Hospital Waiting On New Vaccine Shipment

The waiting list to get the coronavirus vaccine at Helen Keller hospital keeps fluctuating while the hospital waits on a new shipment.

The waiting list to get the coronavirus vaccine at helen keller hospital keeps fluctuating while the hospital waits on a new shipment.

Waay 31's breken terry joins us live now.

She spoke with hospital wokers about thier plans and hopes for this week.

Breken.... helen keller hospital said they believe a new shipment of the vaccine should be in, in the next several days.

They have an entire task force dedicated to talking to the state about vaccine shipments and planning vaccination clinics.

Helen keller hospital president kyle buchanan said while they wait to get another shipment, they have about 2,000 people on their waiting list which seems to change daily because people are getting the vaccine at other locaitons.

Now today starts phase 1c where people 16 and up with underlying health conditions can sign up for the vaccine.

It is an honor system and were okay with that.

We want people who suffer from these aliments so there is no card to say your a smoker or a cancer patient so we are dependent on our community to be transparent about it and we have a lot of faith that won't be an issue buchanan said they are happy to see other locations in the shoals get vaccines and be able to vaccinate people.

Once the hospital gets the vaccine shipment, they will be calling people on their list to schedule appointments.

We will keep you updated on when that happens.

Live in the shoals bt waay31.