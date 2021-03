Reed announces retirement in 2023

Reed said he won't run for public office in 2022 following an allegation he sexually harassed a woman in 2017.

NOW TO THEFALLOUT FROMCONGRESSMAN TOMREED'SANNOUNCEMENT --SAYING HE WILL NOTRUN FOR ANYPUBLIC OFFICE IN2022.THE WESTERN NEWYORKREPRESENTATIVEHAS BEEN ACCUSEDOF SEXUALMISCONDUCT BY AFORMER LOBBYIST.TONIGHT - 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALITOUHEY SPEAKSWITH A POLITICALEXPERT ABOUTREED'S DECISION.TOM REED FORCONGRESS LAWNSIGNS.NOW ATHINK OF THE PAST.THE SIX TERMREPUBLICANCONGRESSMANANNOUNCING HEWILL NOT RUN FORPUBLIC OFFICE IN2022.THIS FOLLOWS LASTWEEK'SWASHINGTON POSTARTICLE IN WHICH ALOBBYIST ACCUSESREED OF SEXUALMISCONDUCTANDSAYS HE UNHOOKEDHER BRA AT A BAR INMINNEAPOLIS IN2017.REED--WHO HADINITIALLY DENIEDTHEALLEGATIONACKNOWLEDGED IT IN ALENGTHYSTATEMENTRELEASED SUNDAYAND APOLOGIZEDFOR HIS ACTIONS.REPUBLICANPOLITICALSTRATEGIST CARLCALABRESESOT :09I GIVE HIM CREDITAND I THINK IT SETSUP A HUGEDICHOTOMYBETWEEN HIM ANDANDREW CUOMO.NIGHT AND DAYDIFFERENCE THERE.SOTALI: GOVERNORANDREW CUOMO ISFACING HIS OWNALLEGATIONS OFSEXUALMISCONDUCT.

HEHAS APOLOGIZEDFOR MAKINGANYONE FEELUNCOMFORTABLEBUT HE'S WAITINGFOR THE RESULTSOF SEVERALINVESTIGATIONSBEFOREDETERMINING NEXTSTEPS.

HERE'SWHAT CUOMO HADTO SAY WHEN ASKEDABOUT REED'SDECISION.SOT :03ON MR. REED: I HAVENO COMMENT.THAT'S UP TO MR.REED.VOTERS AREOFFERING MIXEDREACTION TOREED'SANNOUNCEMENT ONOUR 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS FACEBOOKPAGE.WAYNE WRITES:"APOLOGIZED TO HISACCUSER AND WENTAWAY WITHOUTTRYING TOWEATHER THESTORM.

CUOMO,TRUMP AND SOMANY OTHERS CANLEARN FROM HIM.ANJELINA SAYS:"DOESN'T MAKE ITOK.GEMMA WRITES:"AT LEAST HEMANNED UP."CHANDRA SAYS"RESIGN NOW."JOE WRITES:"HOW DO WE GETQUALITYREPRESENTATION?THAT'S THEQUESTION OF THEDAY, THE WEEK, THEYEAR, AND THEDECADE."SOT L16ALI: DO YOU THINKWE HOLD THOSEELECTED TO PUBLICOFFICE TO A HIGHERSTANDARD THAN WEHOLD OURSELVES?CALABRESE: WE DO,BUT OFTEN TIMESPOLITICIANS PUTTHEMSELVES OUTAS BEING ON AHIGHER PLANE.REED WASCONSIDERED AFRONT RUNNER FORTHE GOP IN THE2022 GOVERNOR'SRACE.SOT :09THAT PUTS THEREPUBLICAN PARTYNOW FOR LOOKINGANOTHER A-LISTCANDIDATEBECAUSE TOM REEDWAS AN A-LISTCANDIDATE.NO ONE HASOFFICIALLYANNOUNCED THEIRCANDIDACY.FORMER CUOMOOPPONENTSROBASTARINO ANDDUTCHESS COUNTYMARC MOLINAROAND CONGRESSMANLEE ZELDIN ANDCONGRESSWOMANELISE STEFANIK AREAMONG THE NAMESBEING FLOATED.